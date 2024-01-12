James Michael “Mike” Cox, Rocky Top

James Michael “Mike” Cox, age 74 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on January 9, 2024, at his residence. Mike was born February 22, 1949, in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Albert and Ernestine Andrews Cox. Mike was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church. He loved his community. He served on the county commission for 28 years, 4 years as chairman of AC commission, formed channel 95 and the convenience center sites for garbage disposal, 6 years for the town of Lake City as a city councilman, 36 years as a teacher, and 25 years as the Little League District Administrator. He enjoyed sports, his family, working in the community and school, and helping people. Mike is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Ernestine Cox, and grandparents Jackson and Nora Andrews, and Charlie and Effie Cummings.

Survivors:

Wife Connie Disney Cox of 51 Years

Daughter Tiffany Gray and husband Derrick of Rockwood

Son Michael “Jason” Cox and wife Christine of Knoxville

Granddaughter Haley Cox Cawood and husband Jacob of Kingston

Grandson Sam Cox and wife Ravan of Rocky Top

Granddaughter Lauren Cox of Knoxville

Grandson Christian Cox of Knoxville

Grandson Hunter Gray of Clinton

Sister Connie Evans and husband James of Caryville

Special Great Granddaughter Rylee Sage Cox of Rocky Top

Special Friends Nickey and Teresa Braden

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Flowers are appreciated, but the family has also requested that you consider in lieu of flowers donations be made to Indian Bluff Baptist Church.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Indian Bluff Baptist Church in Briceville, Tennessee with Rev. Jason Goans officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at the Indian Bluff Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

