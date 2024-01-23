James Matthew Maynor, Rockwood

Mr. James Matthew Maynor, age 75 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at his home. He was born on June 13, 1948, in Wartburg, TN. James was a veteran with the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He loved to work and was always kind. He was devoted to taking care of his family no matter what.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Cindy Maynor; parents: James Frelon & Verna Izell Maynor; sister; Debbie Dabbs.

He is survived by:

Brother: Jerry Maynor

Stepson: Kevin Staggers

and several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

The family will have a graveside on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Austin Rodrigue officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Matthew Maynor.

