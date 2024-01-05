Jackie Ray Griffin, Rockwood

Mr. Jackie Ray Griffin, age 76 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on June 23, 1947, in Rockwood. Jackie was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church, and a huge supporter of the Rockwood Rams. He was preceded in death by his parents: Cal & Sally Griffin; sisters: Beulah Bishop, Nell Griffin, Mildred Lawson, Betty Dairs; and brothers: Clyde Griffin, Frank “Pete” Griffin, Josh Griffin, and Joe Griffin. He is survived by:

Wife of 55 years: Barbara Griffin

Daughter: Angela East (DeWayne)

Grandchildren: Heather Abston, Michael Jones (Kayla), and Nick East (Rachel)

6 Great Grandchildren: Hannah Abston, Railey Jones, Layton Cox, Braylen Abston, Audrey East, and Addie Jones

Sister: Cora Lane

Special Nephew: Landon Watts

Several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Matt Cannon & Rev. Loy Langley officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jackie Ray Griffin.

