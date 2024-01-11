Jack Harold McGuire Sr, Crossville (formerly of Rockwood)

Mr. Jack Harold McGuire Sr, age 83 of Crossville, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 8, 2024. He was born on June 6, 1940. Jack was the owner of J&B Furniture Store in Rockwood for over 40 years. He was a member of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge post #403. He was a longtime member and attended Clymersville Baptist Church when he was able to. When he was young, he worked as a mechanic, often drag racing with the cars he worked on and various other projects. He loved the lake throughout his life and spent a lot of time on the water, skiing, and many other activities on Watts Bar. He and his first wife were in the local bowling leagues. Jack was also a member of many local car clubs in East Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents: Luther Curtis McGuire & Nannie Mae Hughes McGuire; 1st wife: Dorothy Mae McGuire; 2nd wife: Betty McGuire; and brother: Quention McGuire. He is survived by:

Children: Donna McGuire-England, Debra McGuire, & Jack Harold McGuire Sr (Nancy)

Grandchildren: Michael England (Cici), Jace England (April), Jessi Sharp (Cliff), Dory Jordan (Matt), Andy Stanfill (Michele), Tanner McGuire, Michaela McGuire, and Carson McGuire

Great-Grandchildren: Cadence England, Ezekiel, Delilah, and Artemis Sharp, Chance Jordan

Sister: Caye David

Step-Daughter: Paige Manis

and many other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm ET with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jack Harold McGuire Sr.

