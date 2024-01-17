Irvin Wayne Davis, Heiskell

Irvin Wayne Davis, age 79, of Heiskell, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday morning, January 14th, 2024, at his home. He was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church.

Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Davis; brother, Lewis Davis; sisters, Hazel (Bill) Ruble, Mary (Jim) Herrell, and Una Lunsford.

He is survived by his wife of 14 1/2 years, Betty Davis of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Raymond (Betsy) Davis of Arkansas, Jimmy Ray Davis; sisters, Betty Jean (Jerry) Davis, Martha (Jack) Stringfield all of Heiskell, TN. Irvin also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, plus 4 great-great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law Juanita Davis.

Irvin’s family will receive his friends on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm with Ronnie Rose and Ronnie Loveday officiating. Graveside service will be on Monday, January 22nd at Bishopville Cemetery in Heiskell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Irvin Wayne Davis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...