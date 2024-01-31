Inge Elizabeth Findley, Rockwood

Mrs. Inge Elizabeth Findley was born May 28, 1928, to Hugo Brommer and Elly Rosa Maus Brommer. She was raised in Mannheim, Germany, where she met her husband, James Dawson Findley during World War II. They married and moved to America to start their family. Inge loved being a housewife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Westel, for many years. Inge was known for giving everyone she met a big hug. Inge loved reading, especially her Bible, and jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She went home to Glory on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Inge is preceded in death by her husband: James Dawson Findley; son and daughter-in-law: Freddy and Imogene Findley; daughter: Rita Jones, and granddaughters: Angie Wooldridge and Kim Swafford. She is survived by:

Daughter and Son-in-law: Robin and William Nichols

Grandsons: JJ Walker and wife Carla Walker

Brandon Nichols and wife Annslee Nichols

Granddaughters: Marcie Clingan and husband Phillip Clingan

Kristina Findley

Heather Roark and husband Dustin Roark

Great-grandchildren: Jerry Wooldridge, Nikki Wooldridge, Jessica Reed, Chloe Clingan, Clayton Roark, and Elizabeth Roark

Bonus Great-grandchildren: Emory and Natalie

Great-great-grandchildren: Amy, Alyssa, Brylee, and Christopher Reed

Special Niece and best friend: Ruby Findley

Beloved former son-in-law: John Walker

Inge also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Robin would like to express sincere appreciation to Inge’s caregivers at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5:00 pm EST to 7:00 pm EST with a service beginning at 7:00 pm EST with Brother Bo Hughes officiating. A graveside service will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 3:00 pm EST at Dogwood Cemetery in Grandview, TN with Brother Greg Russell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1987 Westel Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Inge Elizabeth Findley.

