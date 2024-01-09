Hugh John Seeber, Oliver Springs

Hugh John Seeber, age 54, of Oliver Springs, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2024 at the UT Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1969, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Betty L Willoughby – Seeber and Early Seeber. He enjoyed being in the woods, shooting guns, and doing masonry work. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Early Seeber, his sisters, Lillie Breeden and Carolyn Seeber-Cox, and his brother James Seeber. He is survived by his wife Marie Seeber, his daughters Shae Childress, husband Mark Childress, and May Seeber, his brothers: Leaper Seeber and Larry Seeber, his three grandchildren Nevaeh, Arron, and Aliyah Childress and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7 PM, Friday, January 12, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Byrge Cemetery in Devonia, Tennessee.

