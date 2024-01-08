Hoke Scott Culbertson, 103

Hoke Scott Culbertson, age 103, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024. Hoke was born March 30, 1920, in Surgoinsville, TN.

Hoke proudly served in the United States Navy. WW2 Naval Service: Served on the following: USS Gridley DD380, USS O’Brien DD725, USS Turandot AKA-47. The ships he was on were involved in numerous major battles in the North and South Pacific. He considered his greatest honors as being part of the rescue of the crew of USS Helena from the Japanese held Solomon Island of Vella Lavella on July 16, 1943, and laying of the wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in 2010.

After 35 years of service as an electrician, he retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Hoke was a proud 67-year Mason and a 50-year member of Union Lodge 38 of Kingston, TN, and the Knoxville Scottish Rite.

Preceded in death:

First wife: Mary Katherine Guettner Culbertson, Second wife: Beatrice White James Culbertson.

Parents: Jeptha B. and Lissie Barrett Culbertson.

Brothers: Leon Culbertson, Kenneth Culbertson, Don Culbertson, Onzie Culbertson, Bob Culbertson.

Sisters: Muriel Culbertson, Jeanette Culbertson Carter, Lois Culbertson Haun.

Survived by numerous nephews, nieces, in-laws, stepfamily, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 8, 2024, at Lawnville Cemetery with Reverend Jenny Caughman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Culbertson Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...