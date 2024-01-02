Helen J. Neal, 93, Rockwood

Mrs. Helen J. Neal, age 93 of Rockwood, passed away suddenly on December 30, 2023, at her home. She was the strongest lady her children ever knew and was the love and rock of their lives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Wilma Weatherford; husband, Glen Neal; daughter, Wilma Jean; brother, Raymond Weatherford; and sister, Ila Rose Fletchal.

She is survived by her daughters: Lou (Don) Pass of Rockwood, TN; and Lynette (Tony) Evans of Crossville, TN; son, James E. (Martha) Neal of Harriman, TN; brothers: Enoch Leon (Patricia) Weatherford of Harriman, TN, and Robert Weatherford of Mossy Grove, TN; sisters: Betty June Todd of Murfreesboro, TN and Margaret Faye Lorimer of Chattanooga, TN; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow at 3:00 with Rev. Kelvin Todd officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at the Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...