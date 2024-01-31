Hattie Mae Marable, 94, Rockwood

Hattie Mae Marable, age 94, of Rockwood, was born September 9, 1929, in Forrest, Mississippi. She entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 26, 2024. She was a member of First Baptist Church (Brickyard Springs Community Worship Center) of Rockwood. In her early years, she was a hairdresser. Hattie retired from Roane State Community College after working there for 27 years. She loved walking around the cafeteria and the gym talking to the students every day. Her favorite pastime was being in the garden. Most of all, she loved people and enjoyed helping whenever she could.

She was proceeded in death by her mother: Betty Davis; father: Lenor Davis; husband: Tommy O. Marable; sisters: May Anna Corbin, Alma Lou Moore, Esther Marie Parker, and Edna Pearl Cleveland; brother: Kessler Davis; son: Tommy Lee Marable; grandson: Columbus Marable; son-in-law: Tommy Leroy Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are:

Her loving Daughters: Betty Johnson of Knoxville, TN, Priscilla Miller of Kingston, TN

Brother-in-law: Columbus (Almeda) Marable of Oak Ridge, TN

Sister-in-law: Lenadora Marable of Birmingham, AL

Grandchildren: Margo Marable of Vista, CA, Tammy Marable of Irving, TX, Costella Bridgeman of Knoxville, TN, LaQuinta (Daniel) Jackson of Knoxville, TN

and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will celebrate her Homegoing and Life well lived on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 11:30 – 12 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. ET. Interment service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, at 1 p.m. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Hattie Mae Marable.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...