Harvey Love, Oakdale

Mr. Harvey Love, age 52, of Oakdale passed away Friday, January 16, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He served for many years in the US Air Force. After he came home, he worked as a CNA at many nursing homes in Roane County. Harvey was a big Star Wars fan and had many collectables and loved music.

He was preceded in death by his father: John E. Love.

Nephew: Dustin Love.

He is survived by his mother: Linda Shillings Love.

Brother & sister-in-law: John & Sabrina Love.

Sister: Marsha Love & Kelly Sargent.

Nephew: John Eric Love.

Four nieces: Makayla Love Alia Crabtree, Shay Crabtree, and Destiny Crabtree.

And great-niece: Keyleigh Love.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 29, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Harvey Love.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...