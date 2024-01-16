Grace Agnes Snyder, 98

Mrs. Grace Agnes Snyder passed in the early hours of January 13th surrounded by her family, at her home in Oak Ridge at the age of 98.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Asher, granddaughter Angela and husband Joseph, great-grandchildren Holly and Owen Hensberry, grandson Ryan and his wife Naomi Asher, and great-granddaughter Loren. Other surviving relatives include her brother Clark Snyder, several nieces, and son-in-law Terry Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herman George Peter Snyder, daughter, Sally Louellen Snyder Smith, brother Arthur and sisters Doris and Eleanor.

Grace was born in Rexburg, PA, and had very strong Pennsylvania Dutch roots. She moved to Oak Ridge to be with her husband, Herman in 1945. She worked in the mailroom at K-25 before starting her family. Grace and Herm had a very active social life and were members of the Oak Ridge 43 Club, bowling leagues, bridge clubs, Oak Ridge Country Club, Dean Hill County Club, Elks Lodge, were avid UT Sports fans – following the team as far as Hawaii and loved to be on the lake boating. Grace was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain. She was a loving, active, and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Grace was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 27th at First United Methodist Church – 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge. Receiving of Friends 1 pm, Funeral Service will be at 2 pm with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.

Grace will be buried at the family cemetery in Slatington, PA.

