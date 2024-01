Glenda Sue Gilmore, age 76, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Fort Loudon Medical Center in Lenoir City.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024, at Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Dyllis Cemetery in Harriman.

Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

