Gene Ridge, Harriman

Mr. Gene Ridge, age 89 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He retired from K-25 as a carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Peddicord Ridge.

Parents: Theodore & Amanda Ridge.

Five brothers and six sisters.

He is survived by his son: David Ridge.

Two daughters & son-in-law: Pam & Dennis W. Baker and Diane Ridge.

Three grandchildren: Brandon Baker, Dustin Baker, and Ashley Ridge.

On great-grandson: River Hall.

Brother: Arther Ridge of Kingston.

Sister: Alice Strange of Loudon.

And several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gene Ridge during this time.

