Gayson Peters, Norris

Mr. Gayson Peters, age 57 of Norris, went home to meet his Lord on Saturday, January 20, 2024. He was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Andersonville. He was a talented musician. Gayson played guitar and sang with The Joyaires along with several other gospel singers and groups. Most of his adult life was spent in service to his community, working as a firefighter and EMT, with Andersonville VFD, Anderson County EMS, and Clinton City Fire Dept.

He was preceded in death by his father: Jim Peters.

He is survived by his children: Hayden, Zoe, Elijah, and Sophie Ann.

His mother: Carol Ann Hamby Peters.

His brother and sister-in-law: Derrick and Krista Peters.

Along with a host other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Bro. Mike McCoy officiating. Interment will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gayson Peters.

