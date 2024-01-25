Gayle “Dulla” Dyer, Rockwood

Mrs. Gayle “Dulla” Dyer, age 71, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born March 3, 1952, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Dulla was a member of the Speights Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockwood where she sang in the choir in her youth. Gayle was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant and had previously served as a C.N.A. at Marshall Voss Health Care in Harriman, Tennessee, and Meharry Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She enjoyed fishing, music, and playing cards. Dulla was a very social person and loved the elderly and children. She was preceded in death by her Stepfather, Warren Chapman; grandparents, Rule & Thelma McCaleb; and cousin, Bernetta Rose Foust.

Survivors include:

Sons:                Ronald Curtis Dyer

                Warren Edward Dyer

6 Grandchildren

Mother:            Barbara Chapman

Brothers & Sisters-in-law:    Eddie Chapman (Alice)

                Antony “T.C.” Chapman (Bridget)

                Everett “Sly” Chapman (Carla)

Devoted Sister:        Sarah Pendergrass

Special Friends:        “Tiny”, Joanna, and Tonya

And several other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Gayle’s wishes, cremation arrangements have been made and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. No public services are being scheduled. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Gayle “Dulla” Dyer. 

