Gary Wayne “Cotton” Ingram, Rockwood (Cumberland County)

Mr. Gary Wayne “Cotton” Ingram, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, (Cumberland County), Tennessee passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, at his home. He was born November 4, 1958, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Cotton attended the Mt. Vernal Baptist Church in Rockwood and was a retired mechanic, having worked with TAG trucking company, the former East-West Truck Stop, and Hurst Construction. He was also a former logger with Walker Brothers. He will be remembered as always cutting up and never meeting a stranger, and for his love for kids, especially for all his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Dora Ingram; niece, Sherry Sharp; and special friends, Lynne Rafter, and Clayton Roberts.

Survivors include:

Sister: Kaye Howard of Rockwood, TN

Brothers & Sisters-in-law: Hank Ingram of Crossville, TN

Russell Ingram (Debbie) of Rockwood, TN

Rolland Ingram (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN

Robin Ingram (Donna) of Rockwood, TN

Nieces & Nephews: Gerald Howard (Amy), Janie Howard (Willis), Rebecca Pelfrey (Grady), Brian Ingram (Beverly), Amanda Rice (Jonathan), Stephanie Baumgartner (Adam), Sara Ingram, Taylor Ingram (Donnie Davis), Jesse Ingram (Desaray), Ashley Norris (Jacob), and Lucas Ingram

And a host of special great nieces and great nephews

And many special friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, January 28, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. E.S.T. (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. C.S.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. E.S.T. (6:00 p.m. C.S.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Family and friends will meet on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. E.S.T. (9:30 C.S.T.) at 825 Ridge Gap Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854 to proceed to the Ingram Family Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for committal services and interment at 11:00 a.m. E.S.T. (10:00 a.m. C.S.T.). An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Gary Wayne “Cotton” Ingram.

