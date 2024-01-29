FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES

This Spring there will be FREE Tax Preparation Services for the community at the Clinton Public Library.  Those interested should visit our website at volsintax.com beginning February 5th to schedule an appointment.  Walk-ins are not accepted.  

On the website, click on Clinton Public Library and the Schedule an Appointment link.  Info on what is needed to be brought to the appointment is also on this website.

Information about the service is located on this website.  The dates where we will be preparing returns for free at the library are:

Monday February 12th
Monday February 26th
Monday March 11th
Monday April 8th
Monday April 15th

More dates may be added if demand warrants.

Tax Services provided by AARP Tax Aide Foundation.

