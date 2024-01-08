Frederick Albert Kappelmann III, Clinton

Frederick Albert Kappelmann, III, age 70, of Clinton, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024. Fred was born in 1953 in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School’s Class of 1972. Fred was a veteran of the US Navy. After proudly serving his country Fred was honorably discharged, and he went to work in protective services at Y-12.

Fred was a lover of music, always sharing his gift for piano with the church and his community. He also dabbled in playing steel guitar, accordion, bass, and most recently saxophone. Fred enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and Star Trek.

Fred was preceded in death by parents, Frederick Kappelmann, III & Thelma Olyne Kappelmann; and sister, Linda Satterwhite. Survivors include nephews, Kyle and Hunter Satterwhite; niece, Kiersten Satterwhite; and loving partner, Martha Hart.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary. Family & friends will meet at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for graveside services with full military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

