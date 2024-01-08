Franklin D. “Frank” Tucker, Wartburg

Mr. Franklin D. “Frank” Tucker, age 84 of Wartburg, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at his home with his family by his side. He was a member of Emerald Lodge # 377 in Wartburg. Frank lived a life of service to his fellow man. He retired from the United States Army after more than 20 years of service to our country. After his retirement, he returned home and worked as a deputy for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department for Sheriff’s Dennis Ledbetter and Bobby Gibson. He then went on to serve as the Supervisor for ETHRA’s 9th Judicial District.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Nellie Armes Tucker.

Eight brothers: Ike, T.J., Robert, James, Lewis, Martin, Sam, and Herman Tucker.

And one sister: Creola Lasky.

He is survived by his wife: Nancy Mynatt Tucker.

His son and daughter-in-law: Clark and Rose Tucker.

His daughter: Regina Hysell.

His stepchildren: Michael and wife Brandy Lewis, Kathy Clark.

His sister: Carrie Priest.

Eleven grandchildren: Alicia and husband Chris Jones, Mikki, and husband Dusty Taylor, Christopher Cox, Ashley and husband Rodney Phillips, Megan Webb and companion James Adams, Jessie and husband Woody, Chandler Tucker, Lexie Lewis, Abigail Burke, Kadie Lewis, and fiancé Hunter Hester, and Jacob Hysell.

Fifteen great-grandchildren: Dominic Jones, Riley, Messi, Lincoln, and Kasey Taylor, Aden, Chester, and Lula Cox, Maddie, Emma, and Elias Phillips, Neyland Brummitt, Braydon Janes, Nova Webb Adams, and Wade Woody.

Frank’s services will be in conjunction with the services of his brother, Ike. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Union Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Don Long officiating. A joint graveside service will follow in Petros Cemetery with Pastor Matt Ward officiating and the Brannon-Kreis American Legion Post 149 providing military honors.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Franklin D. Tucker.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...