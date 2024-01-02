Frances Goodwin Trotter, Oak Ridge

Frances Goodwin Trotter, age 84, of Oak Ridge, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The first child of Andy & Mae Goodwin, Frances was born October 30, 1939, in Pulaski, VA. After her family moved to Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project, she began her education at the newly completed Highland View Elementary School. Moving briefly to Jacksboro after the war ended, she was surrounded by many cousins, with whom she maintained contact throughout her life.

Ms. Trotter’s family moved back to Anderson County in the early 1950s, where she attended Shinliver Elementary School and Clinton & Oliver Springs High Schools, graduating from the latter in 1957. The first person in her family to attend college, Ms. Trotter graduated in 1961 from Blue Mountain College in Mississippi, where she majored in speech & theater. Graduating with honors, she was selected for a special one-year teaching position at the institution the following year. She continued her education, working as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia, Athens.

After marriage, she resided in Philadelphia, PA, where she taught in the public school system, supporting her husband while he worked on his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania. Moving with her family to the Washington, D.C. area, she became involved in community theater, both acting & directing. Her theater involvement continued after settling in Atlanta in the 1970s. Frances returned to Tennessee in the 1990s, living in the Halls Crossroads community in Knox County.

Ms. Trotter was preceded in death by parents & brother, Robert “Bobby” Goodwin. Survivors include daughter, Carmen Trotter, of Georgia; and brother, George Goodwin, of Oak Ridge.

The family wishes to express thanks to Diversicare of Oak Ridge & Amedisys Hospice for the professional, loving care Frances received beginning in 2021.

Frances was of the Methodist faith but did not wish to have a formal funeral. There will be a private service later at the place where her ashes will be scattered, and a memorial marker is planned next to her parents in Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...