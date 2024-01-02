Fletcher Cross, of Stephen’s Community

Fletcher Cross, 49, of Stephen’s Community passed away at his home on Friday, December 29, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Fletcher was a skilled mechanic, well known for his work on cars as well as his love for the mountains, as he enjoyed his time riding in his rail buggy. He was a loving father, caring son, and an incredible brother and friend.

Fletcher is preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Bill” Cross, and niece, Taylor Brooke Wolfenbarger.

He is survived by his son, Reiden Cross;

Mother, Sue Cross, both of Stephen’s Community;

Sisters, Chrissy Chaney and husband, Jeff of Sunbright, and Breanna Crabtree and husband, John of Maryville;

Nieces and nephews, Rebecca Chaney, Specialist Samuel Chaney, Taygan Wolfenbarger, Kadie Wolfenbarger, Corporal Steven Crabtree, Sara Purnell, Amelia Crabtree, and Brantley Crabtree;

Great-nieces and nephew, John-Ryan Crabtree, Lexie Wolfenbarger, and Maisie Ashworth;

Also survived by longtime friend, Tony Dagley, and his God-son, Isaac as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 5-7:00 at Stephens Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Keith Kilby officiating.

To leave a note for Fletcher’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

