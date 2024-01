Evelyn Christine Burden, age 84 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at her home.

Evelyn was born on September 1, 1939, in Andersonville, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late James Henderson Loy and Nellie Francis Foust Loy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Evelyn Burden Memorial Fund.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Evelyn Christine Burden.

