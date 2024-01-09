Eula Houston, 94, Rockwood

Mrs. Eula Houston, age 94, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born December 30, 1929, in Wyandotte, Michigan. Mrs. Houston was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She loved her church and was a faithful caregiver to those in need. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl & Velma Medlin; husband, John H. Houston, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Wright; and brother, Robert Medlin.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Daniel L. & Martha L. Houston of Rockwood, TN

Son-in-law: Dennis Wright of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Alicia Reed (Thomas)

Jessica Wilson (Nathan)

Great Grandchildren: Peyton Reed, Ellie Reed, and Haley Wilson

Sister-in-law: Ruth Medlin of Knoxville, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Ben McNees and Pastor Drew Stockton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Eula Houston.

