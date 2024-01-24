Eugene Alexander McGuckin, Kingston

Eugene Alexander McGuckin, age 84, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 11, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eugene was a faithful member of Luminary Church and enjoyed attending as long as his health permitted. He was a United States Air Force veteran who served his country proudly. He was a retired horticulturist and also a master of upholstery. He was also a very successful businessman. Eugene enjoyed traveling, gardening and was an avid horseman in his younger years. He was an amazing dad and friend to all who knew him.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Myrtle Lee McGuckin; grandson, Cody Hanks; great-granddaughter, Amanah Adkins; great-grandson, Blazer Beaumia; parents, Eugene & Alice McGuckin; and four brothers.

SURVIVORS

Children Guy McGuckin of Kingston

Rosie Hill & husband, Donnie Joe of Kingston

Ginger McGill & husband, Bryan of Kingston

Grandchildren Joseph, Mandy, Erica, Amber, Ashley, Logan, Sarah

12 Great-grandchildren

Sisters Peggy McGuckin, and Rosemary Maude, both of Florida

Frances Peterson & husband, Mike of Washington

Mary Liberty & husband, Larry of Idaho

Arlene Helms & husband, Wayne of Florida

Sisters-in-law Jean Boyle of Jacksonville, FL

Diane Fox of Orlando, FL

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Luminary Church with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Wayne Headrick officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to www.TheFaithInActionFoundation.com in memory of his late great-grandson, Blazer Beaumia. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

