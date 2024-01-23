Elmer Thomas Nelson Sr, 94, Clinton

Elmer Thomas Nelson, Sr. age 94 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Clinton, Tennessee on April 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer Edward Nelson and Marie Wallace Nelson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hensley Nelson; brother Carl Nelson; sisters Alta Lee and Mary Charlotte Nelson.

Elmer was the owner of Nelson Sales for many years, and was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church. Elmer served in the U.S. Marines.

Surviving family members include son Elmer “Butch” Nelson of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Mandy Rice and husband Chris of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Richie Nelson and Kairi Gibson and husband Alex all of Clinton, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Destanie Mills and husband John, Josh Rice, Anthony Nelson, Jacob Nelson; grand-daughter-in-law Lisa Nelson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 5-6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Donny Moore and Rev. Mark Akers officiating.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, January 26, 2024, in the Poplar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Elmer Thomas Nelson, Sr.

