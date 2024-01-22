Ellen D. Neal, Oliver Springs

In loving memory of Ellen D. Neal, age 88 of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully at her home on January 16, 2024. She was born on February 5, 1935 in Sneedville, TN. Her family moved to this area in 1944 when she was 9 years old. She loved get-togethers with family, exploring in the mountains, wildflower hunting, rail buggy riding, and campfires under the stars, especially on Windrock Mountain. Those moments under the stars were a reflection of the warmth and light she brought to the lives of those around her. May her enduring love and the flicker of those campfires forever illuminate our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ernest Neal; Parents, Harvey and Nola Wilder; Sisters, Kate Thomas (David), Rhonda Ekdahl; Brother, Charles Wilder; Brothers-in-law, Charles Francis, Kenneth Coffey, Eugene Burcham, Glen Neal; Sisters-in-law, Bettye Patterson and Evelyn Hensley.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Neal (Jan), Steve Neal, Scott Neal (Scott Bennett), Daughter, Karen Neal (Charles Davis); Granddaughter she raised, Tiffany Hutson (Zach) and her loving grandchildren, Stacey Floyd (Tom), Sonya Neal, McKinley Neal, Steven Cary, David Neal, Stephanie Neal and 10 great-grandchildren;

She is also survived by sisters, Shirley Burcham, Ruth Francis, Dorothy Coffey, Judy Hicks (Hollis), Fran Brummett (Alvin); Sisters-in-law, Jeanie Chamberlain, Novela Bunch; Brothers-in-law, Carl Ekdahl, Wilburn Hensley, Marvin Neal, and many nieces and nephews.

Ellen’s presence and caring nature will be deeply missed but forever remembered by those lives she touched. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth. May Ellen’s soul rest in peace, and may her memory bring comfort and strength to all who knew and loved her.

Ellen chose cremation with no services to be held.

To leave a note for Ellen’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...