Elaine Patterson, Wartburg

Elaine Patterson, age 84, of Wartburg, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Elaine was born in Hazard, KY, and lived in Dayton, OH, Sunbright, TN, and Calhoun, GA. She worked at Crown Craft in Calhoun, GA, also Volunteered many years at Gordon Hospital in GA, and worked in an after-school program at Elementary School in GA. She was preceded in death by Husband: Raymond Patterson, Parents: John and Reva Baker Edwards, Sisters: Sandy,

Dempa Lee, Brothers: Tate, Dale, Jerry, and David.

Elaine was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Calhoun, GA, for many years she served as treasurer and was involved with Bible School. She has been a devoted Christian all of her life from a young child.

She is survived by her Sons: Johnny Simpson (Connie), and Doug Patterson (Daina)

Daughter: Christine Eaton (Todd)

Sister: Dana Cloud (Reggie)

Grandchildren: Carrigan Adams (Jimmy), Ashley Erickson, Brandon Eaton, Blake Eaton (Kim), Bryant Eaton (Blanca), and Bree Patterson.

Great Grand Children: Jase, Stella, Caden, Noah, Audrey, Elsie, Matthew, Christopher, Natalie, Brileigh, and Ryder

Also surviving are a Large host of nieces and nephews

Special friend Kayla and Tyler Haney, JoAnn Stone, and Dottie Hutcherson

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm, at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 1 pm with Bro. Reggie Cloud officiating. Interment will be private.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elaine Patterson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...