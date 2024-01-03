Edward Clayton McCoy, 98, Rocky Top

Edward Clayton McCoy age 98, of Rocky Top passed away on December 30, 2023, at his residence. Clayton was born on June 8, 1925, in Coal Creek, Tennessee to the late Conda McCoy and Gussie Foust. He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge 492. Clayton was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. A full obituary will be available at a later time.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Masonic Service by Coal Creek Lodge #492 will start at 7:45 PM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Clinch River Baptist Church

Funeral Service: to follow after Masonic at 7:45 PM at Clinch River Baptist Church.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 1:15 PM, to go in funeral procession to McCoy Family Cemetery for a 2:00 PM burial.

