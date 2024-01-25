Dorothy A Jones, 88

Dorothy A Jones born in Cherokee County North Carolina April 18th 1935 peacefully passed away at her home on 01/21/24.

Preceded in death by Parents Rufus Voyles and Vernedith Payne Voyles, and sister Ruth Belle Smith.

She is Survived by one daughter, Ramona Walker of Oliver Springs, and four sons, Barry Vann (Amy) of Speedwell Tn, David Jones of Oliver Springs, Richard Jones of Colorado, and Brian “Keith” Jones of Farragut Tn.

Five Grandchildren, Larrisa Walker of Oliver Springs, Joshua Jones of Alcoa Tn, Bradley Jones of Nashville Tn, Sarah Williamson (Steven) of Knoxville, Tn, and Preston Vann (Elizabeth) of Townsend Tn. Seven great Grandchildren.

A special thank you to the oldest, Landon Walker who assisted in the caretaking of his beloved “Mamaw”

She was renowned for her green thumb, working in her flower gardens was one of her favorite pastimes, along with watching her “westerns”.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family. You are welcome to leave a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...