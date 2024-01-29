Donna Faye Whitson, 70

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Donna Faye Whitson, a treasured mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, educator, and friend, on January 25, 2024. Donna was born on November 7, 1953. She dedicated over 35 years of her life to teaching at Midtown Elementary School, where she was a well-known and beloved figure. Her commitment to education and her ability to inspire countless students will be remembered as one of her greatest legacies.

As a devoted mother to Jarrod Whitson and Lindsey Johnson (Whitson), Donna’s love and guidance were the foundation of their lives. She was a beacon of wisdom, support, and unconditional love, always there to listen, encourage, and guide. Her role as a grandmother brought her immeasurable joy. Her grandson, Ari Johnson, aged 10, was the light of her life, and the joy was to be doubled with the anticipated arrival of her unborn granddaughter, Porter Faye Johnson. As we say goodbye to Donna, we hold onto the rich tapestry of memories and the profound love she shared. Her spirit and teachings will continue to guide us, and her memory will forever be a source of inspiration and comfort. We ask that you remember those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and their families and keep them always in your prayers until a cure is found. Rest in peace, dear Donna. Your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate to know you.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Rick Taylor officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Whitson Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...