Donley (Donnie) Brandon, Rockwood

Mr. Donley (Donnie) Brandon age 89 of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at his home with his family by his side. Donnie was born on January 19, 1934, to Luther and Dolly Brandon.

Donnie was a lifelong resident of Rockwood. He owned and operated Don’s Barber Shop as well as Don’s Cab Company.

He was an avid pool player and played in pool tournaments throughout East Tennessee.

He also enjoyed garage sales and he could be found most weekends setting up or attending garage sales throughout Roane County. He always had a big smile on his face and he never met a stranger.

Donnie was preceded in death by his mother and father Luther and Dolly Brandon, brothers Luke, Bill and Bobby Brandon, sister Helen Brandon, his wife of over 50 years Brenda Brandon and sons Harley and Danny (John) Brandon.

He is survived by sons Gary (Alice) Brandon of Knoxville, Mike (Brenda) Brandon of Rockwood, and Phillip Brandon of Rockwood.

Several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, and nephews.

Special recognition is given to the following:

Ali and Andrew Roberts, great-grandsons Zirkle and Andrew Roberts.

A special thanks to Christie Bowlin, Berena Haire, and Marvin McElroy for providing love and care during the difficult times.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Donley (Donnie) Brandon.

