Donald Lynn Cobb, 87

Donald Lynn Cobb, age 87, died peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Don was a retired US Air Force Master Sergeant who served at numerous bases throughout the world to include Bermuda, Alaska, and Vietnam. As an Air Traffic Controller, he was credited with five aircraft saves during his military career. He loved cars, spending time with friends, and could always be counted on for a good joke.

Donald was preceded in death by wife, Marian Boxley Cobb; and sons, Richard Cobb and Brian Cobb. Survivors include daughter, Rebecca Cobb; son, Patrick Cobb & wife, Christian; sister, Jaine Nistico; grandchildren, Caleb Cobb, Megan Cobb, Samuel Cobb, Rose Cobb, and Laura Cobb; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Cobb and Ethan Cobb; as well as many other relatives, friends, & loved ones.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org, a favorite charity of Don’s.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Thursday, January 4, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Graveside services and full military honors will follow at 11:30 am at Solway Church of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

