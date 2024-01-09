Donald Lee York, 62

Donald Lee York

9/22/1961 – 1/5/2024

Donnie was the life of the party and though his life has ended, his party hasn’t. Don loved riding his harleys, sailing, reading, the beach, and watching the judges but loved few things more than his wife and daughter, who were his world. Don is preceded in death by his father, Richard Norman York; his mother, Wilma Ann York; his brothers, Robert John Ciuffini, and Gregory Neal York; and his brothers-in-law, Greg McNelley and Mark Eriksen.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Irene York; his only daughter, Rhiannon Nichole York; his stepchildren, Rheanna Nicole Beeler and Charles Curtis Beeler; his (step) grandchildren, Landon, Neia, Oliver, and Emily, all of whom he loved as his own; his sisters: Patti Jo Eriksen and Julie Ann McNelley; his brothers: Charles Dale York and Kenneth Frederick York (wife Janell); and a host of nieces, nephews, who lost their ‘favorite’ uncle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Donnie.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 11, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

