Donald “Donny” Harris, Wartburg

Donald “Donny” Harris, 37, of Wartburg, Tennessee, passed away on January 20, 2024. He was born on September 17, 1986, in Naples, FL, to Debby Moriarty and the late Paul Harris.

Donny was known for his vibrant personality and his ability to connect with people. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. He was a hard-working individual who would go above and beyond to help others. Donny was a true friend who would give you his last dollar and the shirt off his back.

In his career, Donny excelled as a Sheet Metal Journeyman with Local 5 and Journeyman Welder. He took pride in his work and was highly skilled in his field.

Donny had a zest for life and loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed adventure and always embraced new experiences.

Donny will be deeply missed by his mother, Debby Moriarty; sister, Brandy Munguia (Michael); nieces and nephews, Izzy and Kyron Harris, River Hodge, Bryleigh Stafford; aunts and uncles, Bev Ochs (Tim), Rick Maharry (Dawn); cousins, Shannon Forbes (Mike), Rebekah Ochs, Abigail Newsome (Chase), Madelyn Ochs, Dillon Maharry (Julia), Grace Baker (Max), Madison Amaya (Alex), Lindsay Coffield (Mike); forever friend, Jeremy Seay and family, and so many more. He is preceded by his father, Paul Harris; grandmothers, Marcia Maharry and Isabel Harris; and grandfathers, Ralph Maharry and Donald Harris.

Receiving of Friends will be 3:00-4:30 pm and a Celebration of Life service with Bro. Brandon Peters and Bro. Donnie Smith following on February 4th at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Wartburg, Tennessee. Donations in Donny’s memory can be made to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministries or Black Oak Thanksgiving Outreach Ministry. He loved the youth at Calvary and always made sure anyone he knew or worked with had an invitation for a Thanksgiving meal at Black Oak.

The Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Please join us in honoring and remembering Donny Harris, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald “Donny” Harris.

