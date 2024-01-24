Don Lindsay, Oakdale

Mr. Don Lindsay, age 88, of Oakdale went home to be with his Lord, Monday January 22, 2024. He was a veteran of both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps. Don attended Adams Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Evelyn West Lindsay.
He is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law: Keith and Elaine Lindsay, and Steven Lindsay.
One daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and William Lee.
One sister: Mary Huber.
The mother of his children: Phyllis Delius Lindsay.
Five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM with Bro. Danny Jones and Bro. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Interment will follow in Adams Hill Cemetery.
