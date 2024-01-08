Don K. Smith, Ten Mile

Don K. Smith, age 80 of Ten Mile, TN passed away Tuesday, January 2nd. He was born February 5th, 1943 in Harlan Kentucky, and was the son of Glenn G. and Mary Marie King Smith. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School class of 1961. Don spent his career working in hydro, coal, and nuclear power plants as an IBEW contractor across the country. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and observe wildlife. He was a Christian who loved his family.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Smith, brothers, Delane Smith of Ten Mile, TN; James Smith and Gary Smith of Oak Ridge, TN; his sisters, Rae Parker of Clinton, TN and Audrey Hautala of Seattle, WA.

Don is survived by his sister Patsy Johnson and husband Lewis, of Lenoir City, TN, his son, Michael B. Smith, his granddaughter Ava Smith, his grandson Glen Smith and wife Katharine, and his great-granddaughter Sarah.

A graveside service will be held on, January 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Smith family.

