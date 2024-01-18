Dollie Lee Solomon Hendrickson, Kingston

Dollie Lee Solomon Hendrickson, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at her home. She was born November 3, 1953 in Knoxville. She was a member of New Providence Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Dollie received her LPN degree at the age of 50. She worked for several nursing home facilities including Breakbill Nursing Home in Knoxville. She was the first one in her family to go to college and to graduate with a degree. Among her many talents was being the first lady truck driver, first lady crane operator, and she worked as a waitress in earlier years. She loved the mountains and the outdoors. Her favorite season was summer when she could lay out in the sun. Her favorite flowers were sunflowers & daisies, especially the yellow ones. Dollie was a wonderful cook and enjoyed making her own recipes. She also loved her coffee and enjoyed sitting around with her coffee group of friends. She was also great at sewing and crocheting. Dollie was a friend to everyone and would give you the shirt off her back if you were in need. She was also a hippie in every sense of the word. She will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hendrickson, III; parents, Robert & Beulah Vaulton Solomon; sisters, Elsie(Rocky) Abner, Mildred (Whitie) White; brother, John Henry; niece, Penny Hill; nephew, Robert (Bug) Solomon.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Buffy Clark & husband, Tommy of Kingston

Brandy Stepp of Harriman

Son Charlie Owen of Harriman

Grandchildren Kaidyn Davis, Skye Cate & husband, Ricky

Great-grandchildren Scarlet, and Jaxson

Brother Charlie Solomon & wife, Debbie of Knoxville

Brother-in-law Terry Hendrickson of Alabama

Nieces Misty (Nickel) Wright & husband, Jimmy

Ashley Miller, Wendy Parker

Nephew Robbie Davis

A Celebration of Life will be held will be held at a later date at Fraker Funeral Home with son-in-law, Tommy Clark presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

