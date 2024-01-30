Diane Roods Ebert, 85

On January 23, 2024, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Diane Roods Ebert, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 85. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY, she married William Ebert in 1958. While raising their four daughters in Wilton, NY, Diane was the Director of Parks and Recreation for the city. She taught children with special needs and directed the summer camp program. On July 4, 1979, Diane and her family moved to Oak Ridge, TN, and began attending Faith Lutheran Church. She was a substitute teacher at Glenwood Elementary School, worked at Ridge Handicraft, was a cake decorator, and owned her own business Molly’s Folly Balloons and More. She enjoyed making crafts, volunteering at the Holiday Bureau, and “puttering” around the house. After their children were grown, she loved going on RV adventures with her husband. They traveled all over North America from Prince Edward Island to Alaska to Florida and Colorado and many more.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Roods and Leanore McIntosh, her brothers Michael and Timmy, and sister Nancy. She is survived by her brother Richard Roods, her husband William Ebert, four daughters and son-in-law: Coreen Callahan, Pam Sewell, Vicki & Dave Blank, and Kari Ebert, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was loved & cherished and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran, Holiday Bureau, Paradox Teen Center, or Alzheimers Association. Services for close friends and family will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m.

