Debra Pauline Baker, Rockwood

Mrs. Debra Pauline Baker, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on August 2, 1955, in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Petros, TN. She retired after working in maintenance with the Morgan County school system. She is preceded in death by her parents: Owen Condy & Ruth Harris; sisters: Sheena Ward, Diane Smith; brothers: Kenneth Harris, Owen Harris. She is survived by:

Husband of 25 years: John M. Baker

Daughter: Alisha D. Smith (Russ)

Grandchild: Ashlyn Nance

Great Grandchild: Lillie Barnes

Sister: Lisa Harris

Brothers: Paul Harris (Kay), Larry Harris (Dean), & Tim Harris

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made, and a memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by an interment at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Debra Pauline Baker.

