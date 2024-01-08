Debra Pauline Baker, Rockwood

Mrs. Debra Pauline Baker, age 68 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on August 2, 1955, in Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Petros, TN. She retired after working in maintenance with the Morgan County school system. She is preceded in death by her parents: Owen Condy & Ruth Harris; sisters: Sheena Ward, Diane Smith; brothers: Kenneth Harris, Owen Harris. She is survived by:
Husband of 25 years: John M. Baker
Daughter: Alisha D. Smith (Russ)
Grandchild: Ashlyn Nance
Great Grandchild: Lillie Barnes
Sister: Lisa Harris
Brothers: Paul Harris (Kay), Larry Harris (Dean), & Tim Harris
And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Cremation arrangements have been made, and a memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by an interment at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Debra Pauline Baker.