Debbie Tucker, Briceville

Debbie Tucker, age 66, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on January 26th surrounded by her family at the home she loved so dearly. She was born March 12th, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio to father Lloyd Pridemore and mother Atrice Pridemore.

She was a proud member of First Baptist Church of Briceville. She loved the community where her and her husband, Eddie Tucker made their home and raised their family. She loved to cook (and oh boy how she could cook like no other). Everyone would come from all around to eat some of her good home cooking and to get a taste of that famous chocolate and peanut butter fudge that she made. She loved to go camping with her family and kids as they grew up on the Big South Fork River, vacationing at the beach with her sister Sandy, but nothing made her happier than waking up in the mornings, fixing her first cup of coffee and going to sit on the porch to look at the beautiful mountains in which she called home. She loved her family and friends with her whole heart, and she was dearly loved in return. She will be missed more than words could ever describe.

Debbie was proceeded in death by:

Parents, Lloyd Pridemore and Atrice Pridemore-Hatmaker

Step-father, Beecher Hatmaker

Sons-in-law, Kenny Ray Martin

Brothers-in-law, Jeff Tucker, and Tommy Tucker

Father-in-law, Dink Tucker

She is survived by:

The love of her life for 33 years, husband Eddie Tucker

Daughters, Ashley Martin and Brittany Wells

Son and Daughter in law, Daniel and Jessica Wells

Sisters, Sandy Evans and Becky Burris

Brothers-in-Law, David Burris, and Danny Tucker

Sisters-in-Law, Nancy Whaley, Clara Duncan, & Trudy Jones (Charles Jones), Sybil Hatmaker

Mother-in-Law, Coleen Tucker

Sons-in-Law, Rick Green, and Jimmy Mack

Beautiful granddaughters, Taylor Martin, Paige Martin, Kennedi Wells, Abbigail Wells, Emmily Wells

Grandsons, Elijah Wells and Isaac Gage Jaynes

One and only great-grandson, Carter Wayne Phillips

Numerous other family and friends

Celebration of Life: Monday, January 29th, at First Baptist Church of Briceville (4:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

To be followed by a gathering of family and friends to truly celebrate the memories, moments, and stories that we created with her throughout all of our years together. We will celebrate the beautiful wife, mother, sister, and friend she was to so many. Thank you to all of you for your continuous love, support, and prayers you have sent our way. I know my momma would thank you too.

