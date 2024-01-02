David Vann, Clinton

David Vann, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away in his home on December 29, 2023, at the age of 74 surrounded by friends and family. David was born to Sam and Irmgard Vann on October 10, 1949, in Clinton, Tennessee. He worked as a systems engineer for Y-12 for 45 years. In his spare time, he was an avid deer hunter. He took immense pleasure in teaching and helping his son and grandson learn to shoot and hunt. When he was younger he played baseball and took great pride in sharing his love with his grandson. Despite battling many health issues, he was always armed with his dry quick wit and a cup of coffee. Right until the end he teased and charmed the doctors and nurses and tortured his family mercilessly with a glint in his eye with old John Wayne Westerns he claimed he had never seen.

David is survived by his wife Brenda and two children, Nikki (Edward Allen) and Todd (Danyelle Morton). He is also survived by his grandchildren Gaige and Tiffany, his brother Frank Vann, and sister Sonja Miller. David was predeceased by his parents, Sam and Irmgard Vann.

David’s family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2023, from 5-7 pm, with a service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...