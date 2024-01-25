David Ronald Spisak, Oak Ridge

David Ronald Spisak, age 87, of Oak Ridge, peacefully passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024. David met Mariann Hamernik while in high school, working at Times Graphic Newspaper in Whiting, Indiana. They married and lovingly raised a family together, enjoying 65 wonderful years of marriage.

David worked as an electrician for Union Carbide in Whiting, Indiana, before relocating his family to Oak Ridge in 1976. He was a proud employee of K-25 and later, Y-12 in Oak Ridge, from where he eventually retired.

David enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved decorating and hosting family parties filled with love and laughter. There was always a party at the Spisak Home! He loved Oak Ridge Wildcat football, while never forgetting his northern roots. He remained a loyal fan of Notre Dame and the Chicago Cubs, as his ball cap collection can attest. David was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Parish in Oak Ridge.

David was preceded in death by daughter, Laura Watson; and parents, Andrew & Frances Spisak. Survivors include beloved wife of 65 years, Mariann Spisak; children, David Spisak, Kathy Anderson, Linda Gunnels, Mary Connelly, Ken Spisak, Tricia Kelly, Karen Forsythe, Elizabeth Hamilton, Sharon Cruse, and Susan Spisak; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other friends, relatives, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Monday, January 29, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am with Father Chris Michelson officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

