David “Mike” Ramsey, Harriman

Mr. David “Mike” Ramsey, age 78 of Harriman, TN passed away on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center, in Oak Ridge, TN with his family by his side. He was born on September 9, 1945, to Joseph C. Ramsey and Treva Aline Conley Ramsey in Harriman, TN. He graduated from Harriman High School in 1963 and joined the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969 and was an honored and proud Vietnam veteran. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation medal and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then went on to become a service technician for AT&T. Any chance he could, he would love to go scuba diving with his wife Pat Ramsey and beloved friends Alyce and Fred Silvey. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending that time with his son and friends. Mike enjoyed camping and spending time with his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Joseph Ramsey and Treva Ramsey; and brother: Danny Ramsey.

He is survived by:

Loving Wife: Pat Ramsey of Harriman, TN

Brothers: Joe Ramsey of Harriman, TN

Terry Ramsey (Debbie) of Crossville, TN

Fred Ramsey (Joy) of Harriman, TN

Son: Aaron Ramsey (Brandi) of Knoxville, TN

Daughter: Erica Wolfe (Travis) of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Jillian and Lauren Wolfe, Brayden and Briton Choate, Brant Ramsey, and Erica Trail.

And several nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members.

The family will have a graveside service for burial of Mr. Ramsey’s cremains at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN on February 1, 2024, at 2:00 pm with everyone attending to meet at Evans Mortuary by 1:45 p.m. to go in procession to Roane Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside service the family will receive friends and have a celebration of life at Donna Marie’s at 418 N. Roane Street, Harriman, TN 37748 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David “Mike” Ramsey.

