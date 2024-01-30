David Lee Nation, Oak Ridge

David Lee Nation, age 70, of Oak Ridge, passed away on January 24, 2024. David was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served his country as an Aviation Ordnanceman in the Aviation and Attack Squadron with two tours of duty in Vietnam, USN 1972-1975 USS Intrepid CVA-11; David was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard, 278th Chemical Company in 2013 after 25 years of loyal service, attaining the rank of Sergeant; later he retired the from State of TN, Department of Corrections.

David was born July 24, 1953, in Oliver Springs to the late Leonard and Helen Wright Nation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Michael, and his sister, Kathy Nation.

David is survived by his daughter, Emily R. Nation (Erik); son, Trevor Lee Nation (Katie); brother, J.L. “Jimmy” Nation; sister, Diana Eddy; grandchildren, Erika Leigh, Lauren, and Brittany; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family.

David cherished every moment with his granddaughter, Erika; spending time his beloved dog, Lucy; and was a very passionate UT Vols fan.

The Nation family would like to extend their appreciation to the physicians, nurses, and staff at UT Medical Center for their compassion and care of David.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm. Rev. Vernon Sansom officiating. The graveside service with full Military honors to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at WeatherfordMortuary.com.

