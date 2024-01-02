David Lee Jolley Sr, Westel

Mr. David Lee Jolley, Sr., age 84, passed peacefully in his sleep, at his home in Westel, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. He was born in Rockwood, Tennessee on September 27, 1939. He graduated from South Harriman High School and served in the Tennessee National Guard. He retired after a lengthy career as a diesel mechanic and over-the-road truck driver. He loved fishing on Watts Bar Lake, NASCAR racing, and both pro and collegiate football. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan and enjoyed watching college sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Jolley and Bertie (Green) Jolley, wife Sandra (Smith) Jolley, sister Jo Laymon, and son Steven Jolley.

He is survived by:

Sons and Daughters-in-law: David Lee Jolley Jr. and Carol Jolley of Westel, Tennessee

Robert Bowers Jolley and Phyllis Jolley of Westel, Tennessee

10 Grandchildren and multiple Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Loretta Mckinney of Ten Mile, Tennessee

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside and interment services will be held Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 2:00 pm near the Mausoleum at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. With Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Lee Jolley, Sr.

