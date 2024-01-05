David Lee Jody, Clinton

David Lee Jody, of Clinton, TN passed away at home on December 30, 2023, after struggling with heart failure for over 6 months.

David worked for over 35 years in the delivery industry. His favorite pastime was camping with his family and friends, boating on the lake, cooking for everyone as well as cheering for the UT Vols. He was one of the most likable people could ever meet. He was a very warm and generous person and will always be remembered for his caring nature. He loved his family and friends very much.

Preceded in death by:

•Grandparents: John C Jody and Ruth, Charles Alonso Lawson and Margaret Mae

•Parents -John L Jody and Nancy L Keck

•Sister-Cynthia Ann Jody

David is survived by

•Daughter-Cynthia D Jody (Son-in-law Danny Gouge)

•Sister- Melinda Marney (Husband Guy)

•Nephew-Josh Fogleman (Melissa) and their children (Evie Fogleman, Taylor Harrell, and Brennan Harrell), cousins, and many many friends.

Family and friends will gather at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1:00 pm, to celebrate the life and legacy of Mr. David Lee Jody. Chaplain Dan Dixon, officiating.

The staff at Holley Gamble is honored to serve the Jody family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...