David L. Smith, Oliver Springs

David L. Smith, age 72 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away Friday, December 29th, 2023 at his home after a lengthy illness.

David was a diesel mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and camping.

He is preceded in death by his parents James Laurence and NellaNaomi Smith.

Brothers: Kenny and Lowell Smith, Son: William Jackson.

Survived by his wife of 34 years Mary Smith.

Brothers: Raymond and Donnie Smith

Sons: Ronnie (Julie) Smith, Michael (Jennifer) Smith, Marty and Jennifer Jackson, Jimmy Dustin Fletcher.

Daughter: Lori Chamberlain

Grandchildren: Zona, Tyler, Kaley Smith. Alexis Fletcher, Matthew Bridges, Destiny, Courtney, Katelyn Chamberlain. Christopher Jackson, Alissa Mcwaine.

Five Great-grandchildren

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 31st from 11 am-1 pm, with funeral to follow at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations Oliver Springs Tennessee with Pastor Greg Overton officiating.

Burial at Mount Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery

1360 Mount Hope Rd. Mohawk, Tennessee 37810

To leave a note or share a memory to David’s family, please visit our guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...