Danzie Ray Seiber, 55

Little Danzie Ray Seiber went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents Danzie Ray and Betty (Freels) Seiber, grandparents Andy and Miley Seiber, John and Verdia Mae Freels.

He is survived by 3 brothers, Jimmy Gossett of Crossville, Eddie Dean Gossett (Kathy) of Lancing, Curtis Taylor, and wife Betty Jo of Kodak.

Sister Daranda Andrews and husband Mike of Clinton

Nephews Shannon Gossett of Crossville, Dexter Gossett, Jonathan Lay of Lancing, Mikey Andrews of Clinton, Johnathan, and Logan Taylor of Kodak.

Nieces Heather Andrews of Clinton, Trishta Lee, and husband Torri, Ashley Ray, Payton Miracol

Also surviving are a host of great nieces and nephews.

Aunts Bessie Gilmore, Allene Jones (Bob)

A host of cousins and 1 special cousin Cookie.

Most of all a special thanks to his best friend and caregiver Alonzo.

The visitation and burial has been delayed due to the weather and a date will be announced later.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Little Danzie Ray Seiber.

