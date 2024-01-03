Danny Cagle, Spring City

Mr. Danny Cagle, age 79, a resident of Spring City, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born August 29, 1944, in Spring City, Tennessee. He was a member of the St. Clair Baptist Church in Spring City and was a retired Aircraft Mechanic with Lockheed-Martin in Marietta, Georgia. He was an avid Outdoorsman, Fisherman, and Woodworker. Most of all, he was a loving Husband, Father, and Papa to his family, as well as a gracious Friend to anyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents, Newt & “Pet” Cagle; sisters, Peggy Cagle, and Bobbie Clayton; and brothers, Frank Cagle, and Charles Cagle.

Survivors include:

Wife of 61 years: Shirley Cagle of Spring City, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Todd Cagle (Tammy) of Spring City, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: April Puckett (Gary) of Douglasville, GA

Grandchildren: Ashley Tatum (Matt), Jessica Cagle (Cody Vineyard), Newt Cagle (Brittney)

Great Grandchildren: Blaine Puckett, Peyton Tatum, Grant Tatum, Mylez Ganskow, Scarlette Vineyard

Brothers: Donald Cagle (Laura) of Kingston, TN

Billy Cagle (Mary Sue) of Rockwood, TN

Gary Cagle (Deane) of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Danny Cagle.

